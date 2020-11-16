Sikhs across the United States have expressed joy at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's election in the United States. Dr. Rajwant Singh, chairman of the Sikh Council on Religion and Education and founder of EcoSikh, said, "We are pleased with the results of these hard fought elections. Finally the nation can come together and move towards reconciliation during this very difficult time."
He added, "America needed a leader who would be serious about solving the biggest health challenge of COVID and would set a positive tone in the nation and the world. Joe Biden is such a person and it is a big plus to have Kamala Harris as the vice-president to guide this nation towards the right direction. We are proud that Kamala Harris is the first women VP, first Black woman, first Asian American and first Indian American to be elected to the high office in America. Those are lot of glass ceilings shattered with this election."
Gurwin Singh Ahuja, co-founder of the National Sikh Campaign, said, "We would like to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and the first woman and Indian American Vice President Kamala Harris. A core value of Sikhism is women’s empowerment and we are encouraged to see a woman elected to high office in the United States. We look forward to working with Biden transition team and administration on the important issues facing the Sikh community."
Sikh Council on Religion and Education
