I wonder if your newspaper editors have a preference to one of the two major presidential candidates but are reluctant to declare openly so as not to alienate the subscriber base. As of now, people who are shouting the loudest are getting the attention but the silent majority at the polls will eventually speak.
We do not wish this country to become a socialist country like India. Otherwise, why would many of us come here in the first place? All of us would have stayed back home but millions from India and other countries are still trying their best to come here. Why?
Anupam Patel
Via E-mail
