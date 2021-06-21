I am unsurprised to learn that the Prince Harry-Meghan skin whitening cream deal is being criticized. I too have some reservations about this deal.
First of all, it’s beneath the dignity of a royal couple to stoop to such a low level that they have to sell a controversial product like whitening cream, just to make a few extra bucks.
Two, while Meghan Markle, being a biracial and brown skinned woman, could be deemed the right candidate to sell the cream, Prince Harry, being a white man, would not be considered a credible person to do this job. He may arouse suspicion in the minds of some folks that maybe he is having second thoughts about marrying a brown skinned woman.
Three, I tend to agree with Nina Davuluri when she states that the cream promotes a racist ideology that you need white skin to be beautiful and/or successful. However, unfortunately, whether we like to believe it or not, discrimination based on the color of the skin, or colorism, is as global, widespread and deep seated as is racism, therefore, I can understand why people decide to use this product. Besides, as the saying goes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder and it is irrelevant what Davuluri and I think about this issue. However, folks need to be aware of toxicity of chemicals used in the cream.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
