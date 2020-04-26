We know that a vaccine for COVID-19 is at least 12 to 18 months away though new drug treatments will likely come sooner. People who are critically sick need medication now to save their lives.
I would like to aAsk the FDA to immediately approve using antibodies from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients. An antibody is a large, Y-shaped protein produced by plasma cells that is used by the immune system to neutralize bacteria and viruses. Since a recovered COVID-19 person’s has already created such antibodies, we should use this for the treatment of people.
Let's save the life of people today.
Ritesh Tandon
Congressional Candidate District 17
Via E-mail
