2020 was a milestone year for the South Asian Network – our 30th anniversary. Needless to say, it did not go as expected. In the spring, as we were busily preparing for our Unity in Diversity Gala, embarking on expanding our programming, starting Census outreach and preparing for voter engagement, COVID-19 blindsided us. It blindsided all of us.
However, our small team met the challenge, and while 2020 was the anniversary celebration that never happened, we are proud of what we did achieve for the South Asian community when they needed us most. Despite the pandemic and our office being closed, we:
• Provided over $85,000 in hardship assistance checks to community members impacted by COVID, so they could purchase groceries, pay rent, and utilities.
• Distributed grocery vouchers to 740 households in LA County, totaling over $560,000 in support, to help South Asians and others who are facing chronic food insecurity and hunger due to the pandemic.
• Individually contacted nearly 6,500 households in Los Angeles and Orange County, providing critical information on COVID relief resources, including how to get tested, and protect themselves and their loved ones. We also reached tens of thousands of South Asian families through social and ethnic media.
• Spearheaded Census 2020 outreach for the South Asian community in both Los Angeles County and Orange County, directly reaching over 7000 households; and educated, registered, and mobilized voters for the primary and general elections through our Desi Vote project.
This was in addition to and in conjunction with our regular services, including providing support to survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault, assisting clients with accessing public benefits and health insurance, and helping legal permanent residents with their naturalization applications.
SAN remains the only South Asian-led South Asian organization of its kind in Southern California. As I often say, we are the community we serve – and when our community is in need, we step up to support them, as we have for the past three decades. However, this year, our finances took a hit, as we embarked on relief work that we had not anticipated. In addition, we had to cancel our fundraising events, including our 30th Anniversary Unity in Diversity Gala. And, as we all know, the pandemic continues to ravage our country and state, vaccination efforts will be in effect for many months, and many in our community will continue to suffer greatly from both the economic impact and the health ramifications.
We will need all the help we can get in order to stay afloat in 2021 and meet the challenges that lie ahead.
This is where you come in. We need your support in order to continue to provide services to the South Asian community.
The goal is ambitious, but this is an unprecedented moment of need for our organization.
Help us raise $31,000 through Jan. 31, so we can start 2021 (and our 31st anniversary) on stable footing. Every dollar counts. Thank you for standing with us during this time.
Shikha Bhatnagar
Executive Director, SAN
Artesia, California
