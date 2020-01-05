Recently I attended two important events in the spirit of interfaith harmony, both of which were successfully organized and executed.
The first event was held at the Sanatan Dharma temple in Norwalk, to celebrate the 144th birth anniversary of India’s deputy prime minister at the time of India’s independence, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, and the second one was held at the Sikh Gurudwara Center in Norco, to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of the Sikh religion, Gur Nanak Dev ji.
Sardar Patel was an outstanding leader whose decisiveness complemented Pandit Nehru’s statesmanship and charisma, and the idealism and moral leadership of Mahatma Gandhi in the critical time of India’s independence, enabling the new nation to unite, survive, and grow, as a secular democracy, with a diversity of ethnicities and faiths which were equally respected. Several Indian American organizations led by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and its local leader, Keshavlal Patel, B.U. Patel of Sanatan Temple, Avadhesh Agarwal, and many other community leaders, are to be congratulated for ensuring that his memory is not forgotten.
Guru Nanak was one of the handful of great reformers, known as founders of religions, who saw the suffering caused by misinterpretation and misuse of religions and caste/class systems, and taught his followers of different religions and castes that were prevalent at his time, to focus on the core principles of all religions and live in peace. Baljit Kaur Toor, leader of the Sikh Gurudwara, Vasu Pawar, leader of the local GOPIO, and their team are to be congratulated for inviting several interfaith leaders who spoke on how their religions contribute to Guru Nanak’s goals of peace and equality, and making it a successful event.
Maneck Bhujwala
Huntington Beach, Calif.
