Over 300 people in Sri Lanka were killed and more than 500 injured from the horrific attacks on Easter Sunday in St. Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo, Zion Church in Batticaloa, and three hotels in the capital city of Colombo: the Shangri-La, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury.
Our hearts are aching for the victims and their families. We are standing with them in this time of immense tragedy and with all of our Sri Lankan community members here in the U.S.
Murder is wrong. Targeting people because of how they choose to worship is wrong. This is true whether it be churches in Sri Lanka, mosques in New Zealand, or a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
The Sri Lankan government has said that National Thowheed Jamath is responsible for the murders. As the investigation ensues, it is critical that Muslims are not criminalized in the process.
No one should lose their life or loved ones from acts of hate. We must stand strong and united against hate in all its forms.
SAALT
Via E-mail
