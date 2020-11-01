I read with interest your October 23, 2020 article, “Final Debate: Trump Terms China, India and Russia ‘Filthy.’” Being an Indian American, I found Trump’s statement about India stunningly offensive, reeking of racism and political malpractice, especially, in light of his admiration of Prime Minister Modi and Indian Americans. He also displayed some ignorance in that he doesn’t seem to know the difference between air pollution and climate change (“a change in global or regional climate patterns, in particular a change apparent from the mid to late 20th century onwards and attributed largely to the increased levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide produced by the use of fossil fuels”).
This is the second time that Trump has made a critical reference to India during a debate. At the first presidential debate, Trump questioned India’s coronavirus data. “When you talk about numbers you don’t know how many people died in China, you don't know how many people died in Russia, you don’t know how many people died in India. They don’t exactly give you a straight count,” he said.
India is the fourth highest emitter of carbon dioxide in the world, accounting for 7 percent of global emissions in 2017, according to a projection by the Global Carbon Project published in December 2018.
The top four emitters in 2017, which covered 58 percent of global emissions, were China (27 percent), the U.S. (15 percent), the European Union (10 percent) and India (7 percent), it said.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
