Just recently, President Joe Biden addressed a joint session of Congress for the first time regarding his first 100 days in office. Notably, on this occasion and during his speech, President Biden acknowledged the historical moment for women, as he addressed Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker Nancy Pelosi from the podium.
The Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies president and CEO Madalene Xuan-Trang Mielke release the following statement:
“The president spoke on the opportunity that we as a country hold, and that to lead again, we must do so through decisive action, empathy and collaboration.
“In his speech, President Biden urged the House to quickly pass the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Bill for him to sign into law. This bill, which APAICS has supported, was introduced to combat the significant rise in anti-Asian hate over the past year. The Senate overwhelmingly passed this bill in a 94-1 vote, a defining moment of bipartisanship to protect vulnerable communities and building bridges for a common goal.
“Also within the first 100 days, the Biden-Harris administration appointed the most diverse administration in history, with 58 percent female, 15 percent identifying as Asian American or Pacific Islander, and 32 percent who are naturalized citizens or the children of immigrants. We commend the effort that President Biden and Vice President Harris have made to create a government that is representative of the country across all levels, and we welcome more senior level AAPIs appointees in the near future.
“We look forward to continuing our relationship with President Biden and Vice President Harris on creating solutions and opportunities to support AAPIs on both representation and policies addressing the disparities that we see and feel everyday.”
The Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies is a national non-partisan, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting Asian Pacific American participation and representation at all levels of the political process, from community service to elected office.
Anthony Maglaqui
APAICS
Via E-mail
