Here is my message to the Indian American aunties and uncles:
Dear Aunties and Uncles,
October and November are busy months as many of you have been attending garbas, teaching your children and grandchildren about Navrati and Dussehra and soon preparing to clean your homes, prepare large feasts for family and friends and light the diyas for Diwali.
Amidst all the appreciation and celebration, it may feel unfair to be asked to do one more thing. After all, this is supposed to be a time for enjoyment, for cultural and religious renewal. A time to adorn in beautiful saris and crisp, clean kurtas, relish the sweetness of gulab jamuns galore and thank Goddess Lakshmi for the prosperity your family received in the past year. But, on behalf of your children, your nieces and nephews, your grandchildren and all of the bachas of your friends (the ones who call you Aunty and Uncle, but aren’t related to you), I have one very urgent request: we desperately need you to vote on (or before) Nov. 6. And, after the election, we need you to become civically engaged.
We know and understand why you probably weren’t politically active before. How could you be? For many years, you were just too busy. After arriving in the United States, it was no easy task to take care of your family’s needs. There were mouths to feed, a business to run or office to rush to every morning, laundry that had to be folded and your own parents who had to be attended to and cared for. And, for many, you were not inclined to be active. Politics back home was a dirty business and election outcomes could not always be trusted (and perhaps are even questionable here). So, when you came to the U.S., you hunkered down and worked hard and if there was time, you played.
Sometime between then and now, many of you Aunties and Uncles became U.S. citizens. Perhaps, it was to help in the job application process or enable your siblings to join us in the States. You studied for the test and you practiced your English and you took the oath in a sea of immigrants.
So, now we need you to become active citizens. For some of you, childrearing is in the rearview mirror and retirement is on the horizon. You have some extra time from no longer having to raise us. For others, kid-related responsibilities are still there, still requiring much time and attention. Regardless, now it the time to take part in our American civic institutions.
South Asian Americans are not as politically engaged as other groups—to our detriment. According to AAPI Data, only 68% of us are registered to vote, compared to 73% of European Americans/Whites, 73% of African Americans/ Blacks. While our overall turnout is comparable to African Americans and European Americans, South Asian American senior participation in voting is significantly lower than the national average. And it gets worse when we look at contacting public officials; 26% of European Americans and 18% of African Americans and Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders reach out to elected officials, while only 13% of Indian Americans do. In terms of campaign donations, our rate of 22% is dwarfed by European Americans, 33% of whom make these contributions.
2018 is a pivotal year. ICE is deporting members of our communities at alarming levels. A recent LA Times piece showed that the agency and its officials are even detaining former immigrants who are naturalized citizens and their children. The administration is working to expand “public charge,” a designation that prevents individuals who obtain benefits like Medicaid and food stamps from becoming permanent residents. And our president and many members of Congress seek to eliminate family reunification, the avenue in which most of us Desis immigrated to the U.S. And they are spewing racist and anti-immigrant rhetoric that is inspiring everyday acts of hate speech and very serious instances of hate crimes, like the one that took place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania over the weekend.
Aunties and Uncles, we absolutely need you to go to the polls this year. We cannot afford for even one South Asian American citizen to stay home rather than vote in the midterms in November.
But, you must do more than just vote. Plan to set up voter registration drives at your temple or community center. Organize a "Know Your Rights" workshop with friends at the local masjid. Learn how you can run for office at your senior center. And commit to attend at least one city council meeting to voice your support for a local park or funding for a homeless shelter. Or visit your local member of Congress to express your opposition to the proposed policies of the U.S. Department of Justice to separate kids from their parents at the border, even when they are seeking asylum. And tell the Department of Commerce that you vehemently oppose the citizenship question because all of us—including every immigrant—must be counted in the U.S. Census.
Please, please, please do enjoy Diwali! And all the pre- and post-Diwali festivities. But, be absolutely sure to vote. And, after you finish hosting the extended family party and you fold the special occasion sari and put away the beautiful silver niranjas and serving plates, I am begging you on behalf of your kids, your grandkids and all members of the younger generation, to please become active. All of our futures depend on it.
Manjusha Kulkarni
Via E-mail
