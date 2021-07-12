Hate is a negative trait of character. Hatred is a feeling that causes an angry, or resentful, emotional response, used against certain people, or ideas. Hatred is often associated with feelings of anger, disgust and a disposition towards the source of hostility.
We must spit it out before it’s too late. Because once swallowed, hate can only nourish our capacity for more hate — and the violence to which unleashed hatred can easily lead.
There might seem to be plenty of reasons to hate right now. We see the other side of the political battle trying to steal the election, crush our side and the values we hold dear, ruin the country and our cherished institutions — destroy our way of life. It seems very clear that “they” hate us. How can we not hate “them”?
Conservatives blame the liberals as the real haters and vice-versa.
The Christians who make up the country’s religious majority ought to know better than to hate. As Yale Divinity School theologian Willie James Jennings points out, anger is entirely appropriate, even righteous, in the face of injustice. The problem is hatred — the hatred of other people, The world’s major religions and wisdom traditions teach against hate. And all who profess humane values, religious or not, should be guided by humanism’s vision of a world of mutual care and concern where differences are resolved cooperatively, without violence. Hence no thinking of hate, however justified it might be, however galvanizing it might feel in the moment — hate warps and destroys, sender and recipient alike.
To reject hate does not mean we must compromise our core principles. For liberals, it does not require us to tolerate racism, attacks on democracy, or other forms of injustice and wrongdoing for the sake of “getting along.” It does not mean forgoing the prosecution of those who break laws if the evidence warrants, even if they currently occupy the highest position in the land.
Rejecting hate does not require us to accept the dangerous, deceitful game that former President Donald Trump and his cronies are playing in the aftermath of the election with their reckless no-evidence claims of large-scale voter fraud, or their refusal to cooperate with the presidential transition. They must accept the people’s verdict and do their duty, now.
We must reserve our hate for hateful ideas, hateful rhetoric, and hateful actions. Not for people who, when we strap on our generosity, we can see as products of their environment, of their fears and traumas, of misinformation and bad understandings force-fed to them by "leaders" who only lead them astray.
Political fighting often brings out the worst in people. So, one must remember there is more to someone than the fact they’re a President Joe Biden or Trump supporter, liberal or conservative. They are also someone’s valued co-worker, friend, neighbor, aunt, uncle, cousin, grandparent, sibling, spouse, kid, or parent. Maybe yours.
Hate, it has caused a lot of problems in this world, but has not solved one yet.
Seetharam Basaani
Warangal, India
