Please join us in congratulating journalists Neil Bedi and Kathleen McGrory, who have just taken home the Pulitzer Prize in Local Reporting for "Targeted," their Center for Health Journalism Fellowship series with the Tampa Bay Times.
Pulitzer judges honored the reporters “for resourceful, creative reporting that exposed how a powerful and politically connected sheriff built a secretive intelligence operation that harassed residents and used grades and child welfare records to profile schoolchildren.”
The Tampa Bay Times investigation was produced as a project of the Center for Health Journalism’s National Fellowship, which provides training, mentoring and reporting grants to participating reporters.
"It is an incredible honor to win the Pulitzer Prize for Local Reporting and I'm so proud of the Tampa Bay Times team for this work," said Bedi. "The mentorship and financial assistance from the Center for Health Journalism's National Fellowship was vital to making this project a reality."
McGrory said that the grant from the Center for Health Journalism “helped us purchase costly public records that were key to our reporting. They included hours of body-camera footage that we used to tell the story in an innovative multimedia format.”
The two reporters also have contributed to the community of practice among reporters participating in the Center for Health Journalism Fellowships and news partnerships.
“We are honored to have supported Neil and Kathleen through the Center for Health Journalism’s National Fellowship,” said Center for Health Journalism director Michelle Levander. “The Center nurtures what we call ‘impact reporting,’ journalism that serves as a catalyst for change. Neil and Kathleen embody those aims in their ground-breaking reporting and generously have shared their wisdom with other journalists who are part of our community of practice, teaching and mentoring. We thank them for their contribution to community health, equity and the journalism profession.”
In their reporting, the Tampa Bay team exposed a hidden and far-reaching surveillance effort by one Florida sheriff's department.
The sheriff of Pasco County, Florida, boasted of his plan to “create a cutting-edge intelligence program that could stop crime before it happened,” wrote McGrory and Bedi in the introductory story of the series. Instead, the reporters found, sheriff deputies “monitored and harassed families across the county” and accessed confidential school records to profile children without their parents’ knowledge or consent.
The response to the “Targeted” series has been swift and far-reaching.
The U.S. Department of Education opened an investigation into whether the Pasco school district broke federal law by sharing private student information with the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, prompting the district to curtail the practice. Florida lawmakers proposed two bills to curb the policing tactics used by the Sheriff’s Office. And 30 national and state organizations, including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the Southern Poverty Law Center, CAIR Florida and the Electronic Frontier Foundation formed a coalition to oppose the Sheriff’s Office’s use of student data.
Critical reporting projects like "Targeted" are made possible through generous donations from organizations and individuals who value community-focused health journalism.
Carlo Vigorito
Center for Health Journalism
USC Annenberg School for Communication & Journalism
Los Angeles, California
