Our summer internship program seeks to empower the youth of Silicon Valley. We are seeding the next-generation leaders; not only in imparting real world skills, but also in simple character-building principles of authenticity and integrity.
If your summer days go by slowly? Well, why don't you join a summer internship program and find a fabulous leadership opportunity right where you live? You may even be teamed up with your schoolmates. Get involved in a high energy campaign by joining the Rishi Kumar for Congress Fellowship program. Submit your application today at RishiKumar.com/Fellowship to be invited to an interview.
With this internship, you will discover a unique empowerment opportunity: You will find plenty of opportunities to be promoted to a team lead, associate manager, manager, sr. manager, sssociate director and director positions. In the summer of 2020, this program was led by 14 directors and 45 managers leading specific functional roles, mentoring and leading interns from 29 states. The Kumar for Congress team drove an unprecedented engagement with our neighbors: 100,000 doors, a million phone calls made, called 86,000 seniors offering them help with groceries/medications, and the videos went viral with 1.25 million views.
Joining the Fellowship Program would allow you to:
- An opportunity to lead teams and discover invaluable management skills.
- Win MVP awards, get recognition awards
- Get a personal letter of recommendation at the end of the program upon request
- Earn valuable political and leadership experience while working alongside dozens of your peers
- Run for the California Democratic Party Executive Board or for a delegate seat.
- Earn passes to the California Democratic State Convention and even meet presidential candidates.
This internship is mirrored after the fellowship program of President Obama's winning re-election run in 2012. For further information, please contact the campaign team at campaign@RIshi2020.com
Rishi Kumar
Via E-mail
(0) comments
