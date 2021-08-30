I strongly support and defend President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan. The U.S. succeeded in its mission of bringing those responsible for the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to justice and remaining forever in Afghanistan is not something which the U.S. should be doing.
The Afghan leadership and 300,000 army was trained to defend themselves and they surrendered without even firing a shot. The Afghan leadership fled the country, putting at risk the lives of civilians.
I agree that the exit could have been better. We need to make sure to evacuate all the Afghanistan people and their families who supported the U.S. for the last 20 years and get them resettled in the United States.
The whole international community has to come together to make sure the new Taliban administration gives due respect to the rights of women and children and carry forward all the good work done by the U.S. and its NATO allies to build Afghanistan.
Ajay Bhutoria
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.