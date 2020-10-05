From the moment Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his vice presidential pick, all three million Indian Americans living in the U.S. and another 700,000 living illegally instantly became Democrats and a big fan of Harris. Many think of her as a reincarnation of Indira Gandhi.
If Joe Biden becomes the president, which is more than likely, Harris will get more attention and admiration than Biden, not only from 20 million Indians living abroad, but also from the Indian government. I won’t be surprised if India will be the first country she will officially visit, when 100 million Indians will give her the biggest welcome anyone has ever received by showering rose petals on her motorcade and garlands on her because Indians like to worship celebrities and deities, especially if she is a woman.
Girish Modi
Decatur, Georgia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.