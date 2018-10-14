I read the article in India-West on the 2nd World Hindu Conference with considerable interest. The long article by Manu Shah adequately reflected the large attendance and the number of dignitaries and organizations who graced the conference. I did not attend the conference; thus, my impressions and comments are strictly based on my reading of the article.
The presence of Mohan Bhagwat of RSS, Venkiah Naidu of BJP (the present vice president of India) and Ashok Singhal of VHP – Bhagawat and Naidu also delivered important speeches – made me suspicious that the dominant dialogue of the conference was Hindutva (Hindu fundamentalism). My suspicions were reinforced by statements during the conference such as ‘centuries of sufferings –Why are we suffering for 1000 years?’; and ’stop using English to describe India and call it Bharath’. There was also Madhu Pandit Dasa’s drawing attention to the declining birth rate among Hindus due to the Indian government’s one-child policy (is there such a policy?) and the suggestion to set up a permanent secretariat ‘for the cause of Hindu rights across the globe’. Much of this is familiar Hindutva rhetoric. Pristine Hinduism, to me, is born out of the ancient Vedas and Upanishads, nurtured by medieval saints like Kabir, Nanak and Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, down to the modern day saints Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Ramana Maharshi. It should not in any way be confused with Hindutva.
I want to say a few things regarding our ‘suffering for 1000 years’. This oft heard rhetoric, which has formed a firm base in many minds, needs some examination. The 1000 years surely implies the beginning of the Muslim hegemony with the invasions of Mahmud of Ghazni and includes the British rule till 1947. It gives the impression that the entire Hindu population was under Muslim hegemony and then the British for the entire period. In truth, Muslims never quite subjugated the entire Hindu population. Large parts of south India, particularly the present states of Tamilnadu and Kerala with their vibrant Hindu populations and temples, never came under the sway of the Muslims; neither did Assam for the most part, while Orissa was occupied by the Muslims for no more than 250 years. Besides, the Muslim rulers were under constant attacks from the Rajputs and the Marathas.
Perhaps, of no less significance is that many of the major preachers of the Bhakti movement flourished during Muslim rule. There was Ramananda, Sant Kabir, Guru Nanak, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Vallabhacharya, Dadu, Mirabai, Surdas, Tukaram. They all left major impacts on us Hindus which are felt to this day. Goswami Tulsidas composed his magnum opus, Ramcharitamanas, a major edifice of religious life of the Hindus in North India, sitting on the banks of Varanasi during Mughal rule. Also, Sridhar Swami wrote his major commentary on the Bhagavad Gita during the period.
Vrindavan was discovered by Sri Chaitanya within the forests in the vicinity of Mathura; he left two of his disciples Goswamis Roop and Sanatan there to spread his Gaudiya Vaishnavism in northern India. In my native Bengal, the iconic Durga Puja and Kali Puja in their present forms essentially took shape around the fifteenth or sixteenth centuries. The effects of all these are deeply felt in our present day Hindu religious and social life, perhaps more than those from the so called Hindu Period prior to Muslim rule. The above is clearly not a picture of an autocratic Muslim hegemony with the majority Hindus suffering in silence, though instances of cruelty of Muslim rulers including of numerous Hindu temples and suppression of Hindu life and religious practices on occasion cannot be denied.
Swami Vivekananda was prominently showcased in the conference with a life size statue, quite appropriately, I thought, bringing back memories of his historic speech in the same city of Chicago 125 years ago. Several speakers alluded to his historic speech, but it was not readily evident to me as to what they said, and more importantly, how well they reflected Swamiji’s thoughts and visions.
And while on Swamiji, I found no mention in the article of the presence of monks from the Ramakrishna Mission, his singular creation. After all, the conference was being held in Chicago and there is a thriving Vedanta Society there, headed by Swami Ishatmananda, a senior monk of the order. (Ramakrishna Mission operates under the name of Vedanta Society in the western countries and Japan). The absence of Ramakrishna Mission particularly struck me as the article speaks of monks from venerable organizations like Bharat Sevasram, Chinmaya Mission, Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha and Namdari Panth speaking on the occasion and several organizations, including International Society for Krishna Consciousness being recognized for their contributions to spreading Hindu philosophy.
Finally, I must commend India-West for not failing to report on the Alliance for Justice and Accountability denouncing the conference ‘as an attempt to mainstream Hindu fascism in the United States’, in a press release. It, to me, represents fair journalism.
Partha Sircar
Concord, Calif.
