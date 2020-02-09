In 1881, India’s population was 288 million. Today it is about 1.37 billion. As per the United Nations, the world population today stands at 7,713,468,000.
One out of every 6 people on the planet lives in India. In the last 40 years, India’s population has doubled in size. In a few years, India will exceed China as the world’s most populous country.
What should India do to curb its increasing population problem? Several steps should be taken as soon as possible, among which are:
- Create mass awareness among India’s masses the need to have no more than two children per couple.
- Increase minimum age for marriage, 25 years for men and 22 years for women.
- Movie going is the biggest past time for all the Indians. Why not show at the beginning of every movie a 20-minute documentary depicting the need to control population and limiting two children per couple?
- Require every young couple to undergo a three months’ course in family planning and the need to have no more than two children.
- Narendra Modi’s BJP government has so far come out with great schemes—PM-Kisan Scheme, Mega Pension Scheme, Skill India mission, Make in India, Swachh Bharat Mission, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, and many more –why not initiate the biggest and most necessary scheme of them all: “Zero Population Growth Yojana.”
- Family Planning: Make sex-education mandatory early on in our schools from 8th or 9th grade. Emphasize the need for family planning with only 2 children per couple.
While education of women has profound impact in reducing fertility, soap opera on TV and radio can even change more quickly peoples’ attitudes about family size, gender equality and environmental protection. A well-written opera with family planning message can have a profound effect on population growth as India’s teeming millions follow their heroes…our famous actors and actresses. This is something vitally important that our actors can do for India.
Zero population growth can be India’s major movement; if successful, it would make India into a powerful developed nation in few years.
We very much hope that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the BJP government will launch this movement of Zero Population Growth Yojana as soon as possible; and India’s teeming millions will seize this moment and convert it into a mass movement that could change India from a developing country to a thriving developed nation.
Chaitanya Davé
Via E-mail
