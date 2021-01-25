I read with interest Sunita Sohrabji’s article, “Kamala Harris: Vow to Reform Immigration in 100 Days, Reinstate DACA, Repeal Muslim Ban.” However, I am a little apprehensive about Harris’ ambitious goal of “Comprehensive Immigration Reform.”
We have been unsuccessful at CIR for almost 20 years because it is too complex, cumbersome, and politically charged. What would make more sense is to begin with a piecemeal approach, targeted towards addressing issues that are of utmost importance and then go down the priority list.
Hate crimes against Asian Americans must be on the top of the list. Asylum laws should be #2 on the list; H-1B should be #3 on the list. Corporations are misusing this program to hire low wage foreign workers at the expense of indigenous workforce. That must stop. The laws need to be overhauled to be equitable to corporations, foreign workers, as well as the indigenous workforce. And repeal of Muslim Ban should be priority #4. Of course, the ban should be removed but we have to thoroughly vet all the immigrants and visitors, Muslims, as well as non-Muslims, to make sure they have no criminal records or terrorist tendencies.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
