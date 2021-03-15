Amidst the raging COVID pandemic threatening the lives of millions of Indians, the Narendra Modi government is squandering precious resources to silence climate activists like Dishi Ravi. Ravi has been charged with sedition, incitement and involvement in an international conspiracy including but not limited to: protests by Indian farmers, the global pop star Rihanna, threats against yoga and chai, Sikh separatism and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.
By using the shotgun approach, the BJP government has exposed itself to worldwide ridicule and condemnation. What happened to the India that boasted to be the world’s largest democracy?
Following nine days of intense interrogation the presiding judge released her, issuing a scathing criticism of gross police misconduct, stating the report was “scanty and sketchy,” and there is not “even an iota” of proof to support the charges. Well said, sir.
Much like the U.S., absurd anti-democratic loony conspiracy theories gain speedy traction on American social media platforms like Google, Facebook and Twitter, closely knitted WhatsApp’s groups, and private Zoom sessions. The Indian government has also used these media tools to turn the public against popular movements like the farmers protests and climate activists. In practical terms these activists are voicing concern for the poor and survival of the planet, emulating the spiritual messages in our sacred scriptures.
Indian politicians should applaud these brave activists, embrace democracy and abandon their satanic schemes.
India should follow Europe’s role in demanding these American companies exercise more stringent oversight or face heavy financial penalties.
Jagjit Singh
Los Altos, California
