Thank you for helping to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s in your article entitled, “Sukhham Partners With Alzhemir’s Association to Educate Indian American Community About Dementia.”
Please do let your readers know that they can contact the national, nonprofit @alzassociation 24/7 for free information, advice and local referrals at 800-272-3900 or alz.org.
Jessica Rothaar
Via Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.