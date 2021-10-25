Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy of the 5 T's to guide India-U.S. relations makes a heartening read for all Indians.
The Modi-Joe Biden meeting in Washington on Sept. 24 underlines the 5 T's policy encompassing Tradition, Technology, Trade, Trusteeship and Talent.
According to Modi, India and U.S. are natural partners and would endeavor to consolidate and strengthen their partnership of trust. That reminds us of the friendly relations between India and the U.S. when Jawaharlal Nehru was the prime minister of India and John F. Kennedy
the U.S. president.
Kennedy had wholeheartedly appreciated Nehru in the State of the Union address on Jan. 21, 1961, which no other U.S. president had done till then.
During the Indo-China war, the U.S. had extended economic and military aid to India in 1962. Kennedy had elevated U.S.-India ties to a glorious height as never before. Historians continue to rank John
F. Kennedy among the most loved presidents in American history. During his tenure Jawaharlal Nehru, too, was the most popular prime minister in India. So much so that people used to question anxiously, "What after Nehru?" Unfortunately, Nehru had a natural death in May 1964 and John F. Kennedy was assassinated in November 1963, leaving a void in the India-U.S. rapport.
Therefore, the two leaders set to bridge the communication gap is indeed a matter of comfort and solace for all across the world. The two largest democracies in the world, hand in hand, can and should make this world a peaceful and beautiful world to live in.
Suhas Patwardhan
Mumbai, India
