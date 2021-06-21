A sign advertises a free vaccination site set up inside Union Station in an effort to target commuters, on June 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The letter writer says: “I don’t exactly align with all aspects of American ideals either. Where Indian values center around family and community, Americans are a lot more individualistic and about personal freedom. There is no better example of this than the response to COVID. It’s no wonder that our cases keep rising when Americans place so much value on personal freedom and will fight anything they believe even remotely challenges their rights. This inability to break out of the individualistic mindset is very uniquely American.” (Mario Tama/Getty Images)