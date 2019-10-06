On Aug. 15, 2019 India celebrated its 73rd year of independence from Britain. India should be thankful to the United Kingdom for the two gifts it gave to India: the English language, and the U.K. got rid of Muslim rule in India.
Today, India is the largest English speaking country in the world because 400 million Indians speak English. Because of this advantage, overseas Indians earn leadership positions. There are more CEOs of Indian origin than of any other national origin in the U.S.A. Indian Americans are leaders and dominate in American colleges and universities. Prestigious universities have been selecting Indian Americans as deans. President Trump has appointed several Indian Americans for important positions in the U.S. government.
On Independence Day, we can be proud that Indian Americans are the highest educated and have the highest income.
Like Americans, India should be most optimistic. Like the American dream, India should have an Indian dream. India has the capability and the capacity to achieve anything it wants. Let us not forget that once upon a time, India was the most civilized, educated and affluent country in the world. The proof of it is in the Mohanjo-daro Harrappa civilization that all Indians have studied. Some of the major inventions and achievements of India include: India invented the Number System and the Zero was invented by Arybhattt; the place value system, the decimal system, was developed in India in 100 B.C.; Algebra, Trigonometry and Calculus came from India; the value of pi was first calculated by Budhayana, and he explained the concept of what is now known as the Pythagorean Theorem; Bhaskaracharya calculated the time taken by the earth to orbit the sun hundreds of years before the astronomer Smart; Navigation was born in ancient India 6000 years ago; Chess was invented in India; Sushruta is the father of surgery; Ayurveda was invented 2500 years ago; Kautilya wrote the first book on Arthasastra (Science of Polity), among others.
What should be the Indian dream? Every Indian should be employed; clean drinking water should be available 24/7 to all Indians; garbage must be removed and treated on a systematic basic throughout India; every household must have toilets; every village/town must have schools of learning as well as medical clinics, and sports facilities; India needs to build largescale factories to manufacture millions of pieces of consumer products for export to the USA and the world. India does not have to invent a new wheel. Just emulate what China has done. By embarking aggressively on the economic revolution to modernize India, India should be able to wipe out its poverty of 300 million living in villages. Once they are employed they will be an asset.
It is now up to Prime Minister Modi to launch an economic revolution to modernize India and deliver the Indian dream to every Indian.
Ven Parameswaran
Scarsdale, New York
