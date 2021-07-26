The Boston-based women empowerment media platform, Women Who Win, recently launched a charity program, “The Shoe Project,” in which they provide footwear and health education to underserved global communities. Currently, India has a slum population of over 80 million people, and slum residents have to walk miles every day to find backbreaking and grueling labor. They often work without proper (or any) footwear. Additionally, there is a significant population of women in slums and villages who live and work barefoot.
As a co-founder of Women Who Win, co-founder, and a podiatrist, this inspired the team to provide good quality, podiatrist-approved and weather appropriate shoes to these communities because proper footwear is essential in preventing foot disease, infections, and amputations, and to keep safe while working. With thousands of people working barefoot every day, they face significant risk to the health of their feet. Further, there are 62 million diabetics in India, and 25% result in DFUs (Diabetic Foot Ulcers) and 20% need foot amputations.
With this in mind, not only is our team providing the shoes, we are collaborating with podiatrists across the U.S. to educate and provide guidelines on foot health, which will also be donated with each pair of shoes. (translated to Hindi and other local languages). Women Who Win collaborated with the Indian Medical Association of New England to provide the shoes and educational materials on proper foot health.
This summer, we had an outstanding response to our pilot program, having partnered with Lions Club of Juhu in Mumbai, with the Lion Auxiliary ladies Samina Jawadwala, Jasmine Jhaveri and Ushma Roy donating over 700 pairs of shoes to the women of the Adivasi village. These women were excited to finally have the right footwear to complete their work, and showed sincere blessings to our entire team.
Team co-founder Dr. Manju Sheth states, “The donation of shoes project to those who need it the most has been the fulfillment of the dream of our co-founders. As a physician, I have seen up close the devastation caused by multiple medical conditions including diabetes on the feet including ulcers, gangrene leading to amputations. Many complications are preventable with good shoes and education on how to protect your feet. This will be an ongoing project with multiple organizations In India followed by other places in the world as we are a global platform.”
Going into the next phase of our project, we hope to reach different underserved communities across India, providing all different kinds of footwear. Co-founder Shaleen Sheth states, “It was striking to see how much receiving a simple pair of shoes can mean to people. I would love to provide different types of shoes for different needs as we grow the project – athletic shoes, shoes for particular health conditions, etc. I would be most excited to partner more with women-led shoe companies and manufacturers, supporting their businesses, and helping in the cause of women empowerment, the mission of our platform. As a non-healthcare worker, I learned a lot about why taking care of your feet, and your body as a whole is so important, and a privilege in some way. Not all communities have the resources to do that, so it’s exciting that our organization can help solve a part of this.”
This initiative, though in its early days, has truly started to resonate with the healthcare community and the South Asian community. This project is very close to my heart as it ties in my profession and my Indian roots to create an immense impact in the daily lives of hundreds of people by preventing limb threatening foot infections. This project has also created a buzz in the podiatry community, particularly with Indian American podiatrists as well as major footwear companies who have offered tremendous support of this initiative.
To join this dynamic community and to be a part of initiatives like this, email the team at womenwhowin100@gmail.com or visit out site: https://www.womenwhowin100.com/shoes
Join Women Who Win in empowering global communities one step at a time.
Dr. Deepa Jhaveri
Via E-mail
