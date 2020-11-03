Very soon our country will be making a decision about who will be the president of the USA for the next four years.
Both parties have campaigned in a big way with their candidates and have come up with campaign ads in a big way. The corona pandemic and its massive spread all across the nation has made the issue of protecting the people of the country, its economy and the health care system a top priority. Movements like Black Lives Matter, and misguided police actions and over reactions have added more spice to the campaigns. The economy which got hit big during the last quarter, but has shown signs of recovery now. The appointment of a new judge on the bench of the Supreme Court has made the court comfortable with a big conservative majority.
Will all these things give an advantage to President Trump or make Joe Biden’s chances of winning better? A record number of early voting all over the country and more than 91 million voters exercising their rights does give an advantage to Democrats. Democrats have been highlighting the spread of coronavirus everywhere. As the number of deaths and new incidence rates are growing a constant message of incompetent handling of the pandemic has helped the Democrats quite a bit.
President Trump making comments on directors of the CDC and popular Dr. Anthony Fauci has not helped the Republicans much. President Trump and the First Lady and kids getting infected with the virus and recovering and many senators and congressmen getting infected and still the Republicans are asking people in Florida and other states not to wear masks, has scored too many self-goals for Republicans.
Does this mean Democrats will win this election easily? No, all traditionally Republican states are seeing record voter turnout. Churches and other NGOs who are happy with Trump’s appointment of the Supreme Court judge are campaigning big for Republicans. Trump rallies attracted large numbers of people when compared to Democrat rallies. Trump's success in resolving the long-lasting Middle East crisis and Middle East welcoming Israel in a big way is also adding votes to Republicans.
Is there any impact of Indian American voters on these elections? All these years Indian Americans have been voting Democratic in big numbers. This time it looks like Indian Americans are divided and both parties will get votes, though Democrats will get more votes than Republicans. Ignorant comments by Biden and Kamala Harris on Kashmir and the Indian government led by Narendra Modi and Trump’s appreciation of Modi, and his attending the Texas rally and later visiting India for a mammoth rally, has also made large numbers of Indian Americans go with Republicans.
With a 1% population in the U.S., we have no choice but to accept the mandate and work towards bringing both the U.S. and India close and make bonds strong. As many Indian Americans are contesting for various Congress seats, it is possible to see many congressmen of Indian heritage in Congress. Let us hope for the best. Long live the U.S. and democracy and long live the U.S-India friendship and cooperation.
Dr. Rangaesh Gadasalli
Los Angeles, California
