America’s independence was won on the battlefield, but American democracy was written into existence. The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution created the country that America aspires to be, where all people are created equal with the belief that life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are unalienable rights. These principles form the core of our American identity.
When President Trump took the oath of office, he promised an end to the empty talk of politicians and the beginning of a great national effort to rebuild our country with political disruption and he has certainly delivered that, for better and worse. His policies and breaks from convention have accomplished much that was needed.
America’s Trump deserves credit for a more competitive economy; he did not trample Americans’ rights nor start wars, he ended them. Trump championed U.S. liberty and prosperity, and a thriving America is a benefit to the world prioritizing the interests of our country. The U.S. remains the unrivaled diva with the power to electrify the world.
His disdain for convention led to decisions in the national interest, among which was forcing China to pay a price for breaking global norms and built more robust strategic ties with India, understanding that the Pakistani Army considers India its enemy. Trump put Pakistani terrorists on notice as he signed the Military Intelligence and Protection Act with Prime Minister Modi, which will substantially strengthen India’s defenses against radical Islamic terrorists in Pakistan and keep China in check in its bid to dominate Asia.
Trump also deserves credit for the pre-pandemic economy. Tax reform made U.S. corporations more competitive and encouraged the repatriation of hundreds of billions in capital. Unleashing energy production created tens of thousands of well-paying jobs and made the U.S. less dependent on foreign oil. The growth acceleration created a tight labor market that raised wages for millions as wages for the less-skilled and less-educated rose faster than for the affluent, and seeking justice for Native Americans as well as making the single largest investment in our national parks and public lands in history, signing the Great American Outdoors Act to protect our natural heritage.
In 2017 Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which reduced the top federal corporate tax to 21% from 35%. The law triggered an increase in business investment and a surge of optimism among employers, which turned out well for employees. The Covid pandemic and shutdowns wrought historic economic destruction, but it is now being followed by a historic rebound.
Trump's policies have also helped minorities—prison reform, opportunity zones, and support for alternatives to failing public schools.
Donald Trump fought the establishment—and won by challenging both the Republican and Democratic party establishments. For too long, the political class—including party leaders, paid consultants, lobbyists, donor-funded think tanks, partisan media, and more—ignored the concerns of millions of working- and middle-class American families.
By reducing the tax and regulatory burden, Trump reduced the federal footprint on Americans’ daily lives. The American story is the story of patriots—ordinary people of every race, religion, and creed—standing up for their rights to be heard, to protect themselves, and to be free. My family voted for our future and for our future sons so they can grow up in a country where young children can see themselves as future vice presidents and presidents.
The American people wanted change. The establishment did not listen. Fortunately for families across our country, President Trump did want a strong country, wanted the best for our country. He wanted to keep America safe and continue to make America great again.
The high number of Americans who voted for Trump suggests they have embraced his approach. Trumpism is not going away. Trump will 'absolutely' run for president again in 2024 or 2028.
Sunil Tolani
Los Angeles, California
