Much has been said about Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide in the press and social media. Various conspiracy theories have been spun and murky insinuations spouted by all and sundry, with demands for a CBI inquiry and some vague 'justice' for the young star.
Unfortunately, far less has been said of his mental health and depression.
According to WHO, almost 300 million people suffer from depression globally and 800,000 of them die by suicide annually. In India, the India State-Level Disease Burden Initiative estimated in 2017 that 197 million Indians (14.3 percent of the total population) were suffering from mental disorders, of whom 46 million had depression and 45 million anxiety disorders. Yet, any serious national debate on the actual reasons for Sushant's death has been drowned out by the cacophony of attention seeking sensation mongers, sadly even in his own industry.
As someone who has tested these waters, I feel for Rajput and for depression sufferers and the feeling of overwhelming sadness, and despair that is theirs alone to face. I know too well the hopelessness that is not at all understood even by close family and friends and more often scoffed at. I have penned my thoughts in a few lines below titled 'Sushant Singh Rajput -- I know how it feels'. I believe it would provide some insight into what this silent illness makes one go through and possibly some strength for people who want to know that they are not alone in their dark fight:
Sushant Singh Rajput – I Know How It Feels
What is this hole that I keep falling into?
I am not sure it is a hole for I have never touched the bottom
or its walls. I call it a hole only because
it is something I keep falling into.
Sometimes I am laughing before I fall
sometimes crying, sometimes soundlessly.
I scream sometimes
But the hole sucks up the sound.
I scream for help but nobody hears, nobody answers
Except for the echoes that deafen my ears.
I try to cry, I want them to see my tears
But my eyes are dry and nobody looks into them.
But most times I scream
Because it is a hole that I keep falling into.
Sometimes it forms underneath me
Sometimes in front or it is just there
all around me.
Sometimes I can see myself falling
Perched on the edge I peer into the hole
I sob and reach out a hand to myself
Looking into my terrified eyes as I fall.
It is dark and black and vast and deep
so deep that I just keep falling without end
looking at my flailing hands and feet
and feel the falling in my stomach.
Sometimes I dig my nails into these walls of darkness
And scrape and cling and fight and scramble up
But the edge is slippery and I slither and slide
and fall again.
But sometimes it is enough, it is too much,
I want the falling to stop somewhere
I want to feel the thud of my body as it hits bottom
I want to hear the whoosh of my lungs collapsing
I want to hug the warmth of flowing blood
I want to be there to wish goodbye to life as it ebbs.
Hah, I want this, I want that, as though it is my choice.
Is this what they call an abyss? A void? A chasm?
But these sound so finite, so ending somewhere.
This is a rock on my chest, a stone tied to my feet
Just a darkness, just something,
Just a nothing that I keep falling into.
Sundar Viswam
New York, New York
