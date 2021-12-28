Naren Gupta, entrepreneur, philanthropist, venture capitalist and TiE SV charter member, who passed away on Dec. 25, has been a pillar of the Indian American community in Silicon Valley. He has been an ardent supporter of TiE since our early days. Naren's wife, Vinita Gupta, serves on the TiE Council of Trustees. Together, they have supported countless entrepreneurs and community philanthropic initiatives.
Naren had a stellar academic background. He earned his B.Tech from IIT Delhi, his master's from Caltech, and his Ph.D. from Stanford University. He founded Integrated Systems, whose operating system was in millions of embedded products worldwide. He led ISI's IPO and later merged it with Wind River which eventually got acquired by Intel. Naren co-founded Nexus Venture partners which has more than $2B under management. Naren was the first venture capitalist to venture into India and among the first Indian American entrepreneurs to take his company public.
Naren has touched many entrepreneurs and many lives. As a budding entrepreneur, I was inspired by his dedicated stroll around the Embedded Systems Conference exhibit floor in the late 90s to understand and guide the startup companies.
He was always generous with his time and counsel to TiE SV. The TiE community will cherish his memory. We offer our deep condolences to Vinita and their two daughters.
While there are many charter members and entrepreneurs who have interacted with Naren, there are few who have known him closely over the years.
Below are comments from some of them:
“My 50-year relationship with Naren was multi-faceted. I was his teacher and mentor. He was a co-founder and advisor for ventures we launched together and separately. We grew to be good friends. But I can describe Naren, his drive, and his achievements in a few words: consistently, superlatively, and adventurously brilliant.” – Dr. Thomas Kaillath
“Naren Gupta was a stalwart in the global technology and entrepreneurial ecosystem and a pioneer of Indian venture capital. He was a visionary, mentor, father figure, and a dear friend. Will sorely miss his passion, humility, intense curiosity, caring nature, and towering intellect. He leaves behind an unmatched legacy for us to carry forward.” – Jishnu Bhattacharjee
“Naren was a man with incredible energy and passion for life. He was an avid traveler and had set himself a goal of visiting over 100 countries. His inimitable laughter kept every conversation light and his very warm personality attracted numerous people who considered him their friend. He has set a very high bar with his numerous accomplishments. His loss is truly incalculable and he will be sorely missed.” – Prabhu Goel
“We have known Naren Gupta and his family since we moved to Atherton 30 years ago. Naren, Vinita, and their family have gone from heights to heights. Naren recognized the potential of creating unicorns out of India much earlier than most VCs. He built lasting institutions and led them with skill, creativity, and integrity. The family shared their successes with everyone. They were really exemplary “Givers” in the true values of TiE. We will dearly miss Naren.” – Nitin Mehta
“Naren Gupta, a gentleman, scholar, and entrepreneurial genius. His passion for igniting Indian entrepreneurial talent and to make it a success became his mission. A great supporter of TiE from its very early days and a pioneer for venture capital India investments. Naren, always willing to help, educate and inspire. We will miss dear Naren.” – Bakul Joshi
“Naren Gupta, an early entrepreneur of Indian origin in Silicon Valley, made tremendous contributions to U.S. and Indian society by supporting entrepreneurs who followed him. A person of brilliant academic achievement and business success, he remained a humble person setting an example for others to follow. We will miss him dearly.” -- Suhas Patil
"Naren's loss was very sudden and untimely. It was only a week ago Friday that we talked about doing a deal together. I have known him for 30 plus years. He was truly a pioneer in every respect in the Valley. His loss will be sorely missed." – Kanwal Rekhi.
Naren Gupta was a legend and we will always be grateful for his contribution to the TiE community and cherish his memory. Let us keep Naren and his family in our prayers. May his soul rest in peace.
On behalf of the TiE Silicon Valley Board and Council of Trustees,
AGK Karunakaran,
President, TiE Silicon Valley
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.