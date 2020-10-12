I read with interest your article, “Why is the U.S. Lagging Behind the World in Managing COVID?” by India-West reporter Sunita Sohrabji. I totally agree with the views expressed by all the experts.
We must be doing something wrong if the U.S. has 4 percent of the world’s population but accounts for 25 percent of the deaths caused by Covid. I found out that on Aug. 24, 2020 that the CDC has changed its site. Previously, it said, "Testing is recommended for all close contacts of persons with SARS-CoV-2 infection." But now, it says, "If you have been in close contact (within 6 feet) of a person with a COVID-19 infection for at least 15 minutes but do not have symptoms, you do not necessarily need a test."
A senior federal health official close to the process told CNN the sudden change in CDC Covid-19 testing guidance was the result of pressure from the Trump administration. According to Dr. Leana Wen, a public health expert, the testing guideline changes make no sense. "These are exactly the people who should be tested," Wen said.
He is right, because close to 40% of the cases of the infections are asymptomatic and asymptomatic people do transmit the infection. Trump has said in the past that more testing leads to the detection of more cases; therefore, cutting down on testing would reduce the number of cases, which makes him look good on paper! Politics, politics, and politics.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
