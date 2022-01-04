CONCORD, Calif. — I was watching Governor Chris Christie’s speech at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, last month. The RNC metaphorically (or literally) burned Hillary Clinton at the stake as mentioned by some. We heard chants of “Lock her up!” and “Guilty!” They called her “a piece of garbage,” and she should be “in stripes,” and that she should exchange her pantsuits for jumpsuits. And one of Trump’s advisors called for Hillary to be “put in the firing line and shot for treason.” Democrats have been saying, “This is not a normal contest, and no one is playing by the normal rules. Trump, his surrogates, and his campaign have abandoned the norms of civilized democratic competition and gone completely, gleefully rogue.”
All this trash talk led me to introspect on my native roots and conditions of women in India. While reflecting on this issue, on the one hand I am happy that we had a woman president and prime minister in India within a few years after India became independent from the British. It took 240 years for a woman to become the first woman nominee for president in America.
Based on my observations, there is some truth and parallel to those principles enshrined in our ancient Vedas and the American Constitution. Those unbiased principles created by the founding fathers of this country delineate that love for America is not your religion, race, caste, gender, national origin, sexual orientation, etc.; rather it is your deeds, respect for others, ability to sacrifice personal comforts for others and even to give your life to protect others so that they can live without fear, in this "Home of the Brave and Land of the Free.”
We do need to remember that it was self-centered leaders like Donald Trump who divided India into India and Pakistan. We are the same brothers and sisters who lived and fought the invaders together. Let's bring that unity and work on creating a movement "Stronger Together" for our "Karam Bhoomi, meaning a land of good deeds,” America, where are children are born, where we were able to spread and expand our wings due to infinite opportunities and possibilities to enjoy the riches of this land and high spirits of the founding fathers of this country. This is where I think, once upon a time, the concepts of “Ram Rajaya" in India, and "Jannat" meaning paradise in Persia, and "Begumpura,” meaning a land where no one suffers, in Punjab, originated.
Let's celebrate the resiliency of the human spirit and freedom by lighting lamps for others so that they can come out of the darkness of exploitation, greed, and can enjoy the dignity and respect without discrimination of race, caste, religion, gender, national origin, disability and sexual orientation, and make the first woman president of this great nation even though she is not perfect, like most of us.
