I am an Indian army veteran visiting my children in the United States, with 34 years of service in the army having taken part in the 1965 and 1971 wars, and 10 years of active anti-militancy operations.
The recent brutal and barbaric attack by anti-India militants in Lethpora, Pulwama District, India, resulting in the martyrdom of 40 CRPF brave hearts is being mourned all over India. Condemned by the international community all over world. India is bleeding with a proxy war and savage militant actions.
It is so heart-warming to read that Indian Americans are holding shradhanjalis and vigils across the U.S. to pay tributes to these brave hearts, which have also featured mass lighting of candles. I am offering a message of our shared grief to the affected families in India from the U.S..
Brigadier Ashok Hak (retd)
San Pedro, California
