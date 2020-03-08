This letter is an attempt to see through the blinding fireworks that prevent us from seeing the facts about India's CAA and NRC. Let's get started.
The Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 provides a path to citizenship for certain illegal immigrants from the three Muslim states neighboring India. There is absolutely, categorically, nothing in the Act about Indian citizens – of any religion, or no religion.
The CAA provides relief only to applicants who belong to a persecuted religious minority in their home country. In Bangladesh alone, millions of non-Muslims were killed, raped or maimed in 1971, and the fraction of Hindus fell from 22% in 1947 to 8% now. Since India's three theocratic neighbors victimize and persecute non-Muslims specifically, the CAA, too, must recognize that fact.
The National Register of Citizens aims to verify the citizenship of every Indian, in order to weed out terrorists and eliminate fraud in benefit claims. This is trivial for the 123 crore Indians who have Aadhaar cards. For the others, there are procedures which treat all religions the same. The NRC does not take religion into account. But rioters claim it's a device to declare all Muslims illegal and throw them out. Obviously that's nonsense.
The real reason for the demonstrations and the lies is anti-BJP prejudice. For half a century the Indian government, and its Oxbridge brain trust, called them fascists, and drilled the lie deep into the entire English-speaking world. It will also take decades to restore the truth.
Subhash Garg
San Jose, Calif.
