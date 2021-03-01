Democracy is exercised in a civilized and graceful manner. The one who loses in elections is supposed to stay cool, accept the result, and call for bridging differences to move the country forward. But it seems that this does not exist in the U.S. nowadays as proved by former President Donald Trump, a drowning man grasping for anything and a unique threat to American democracy. By his dogged refusal to concede and to allow a smooth transition processes for now-President Joe Biden, as required by law, Trump was tarnishing America's image as the world's leading democracy.
While the country has been grief-stricken with the COVID-9 pandemic causing a death every 30 seconds and economic downfall, Trump enjoying playing on the fiddle with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations unsupported by evidence.
“This is a stain on the country, not so easily washed away,” a senator commented. He called the attack on the Capitol “the final terrible, indelible legacy of the 45th president of the United States, undoubtedly our worst.”
Donald Trump, a force d’majeure in 2016, is a creepy crawly now.
Seetharambasaani
Warangal, India
