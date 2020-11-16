You have right to publish articles, but also you can publish facts about both parties from correct sources. A.K. Sharma is trying to misguide the people by telling partial things. Trump has not delivered a single trade agreement and stopped India's trade preference status.
There are thousands of things you can find where Trump has failed as a leader during this pandemic emergency. No masks. Majority of Indian Americans wear mask and maintain social distances. Please be fair to give the real picture to people.
Let us care for this nation, its values and international standing. The nation comes first, then parties, and then selfish interests.
Ramesh Shah
Via E-mail
