Once again, President Trump has proved that his strategies always win. He continues to be most unpredictable.
There was no ‘Blue Wave’ predicted by the Democrats and their polls. What Trump achieved has not happened during the last 100 years. Never before has the president’s party returned this many senatorial seats. The GOP was able to increase its senatorial seats from 51 to 54. Although the Democrats were defeated, some of them refused to concede forcing a recount. President Trump’s record has beaten that of Obama, Clinton, Bush, and Reagan.
Trump organized mass rallies in 15 States including Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Missouri, Nevada, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Texas. President Obama and Hollywood star Oprah Winfrey challenged him in Georgia, Florida and Ohio. But the voters went for the GOP.
President Trump had predicted before the election that as is conventional his opposite, the Democrats could add seats and control the House. Therefore, he did not invest his resources to compete with the Democrats for the House seats.
A U.S. senator represents the whole state and is elected for six years. He is more representative of the presidential election. President Trump’s strategy was to reinforce his 2016 victories in Ohio, Florida, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Iowa and Minnesota. The GOP won big in Florida by electing its governor and also beating Democratic Senator Nelson. Similarly he elected the governor of Ohio. Trump succeeded in beating the Democratic senators from Missouri, Florida, and Indiana and retaining Tennessee and Arizona that were most competitive. Defeating the Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia was also an important victory for Trump.
The Democrats had been bragging and predicting a ‘Blue Wave’. It never happened. They only added approximately 30 seats. Their margin of 7 seats is very small. During Obama’s midterm and after the election, his party lost 63 seats, and Clinton lost 60.
Once again, president proved beyond a shadow of doubt that the American voters approve him and elect him. As in 2016 presidential election, President Trump’s party has prevailed. He has proven that the fake media and polls have failed. President Trump’s performance in domestic and foreign policy have succeeded. The voters noted Trump’s robust economy that delivered the lowest unemployment for all including all minorities, GDP of 4.2 for the second quarter and 3.5 for the third quarter, and wages and profits increased substantially. His tax cuts have contributed to bullish stock market that registered a rise of 550 points after the midterms.
President Trump after campaigning in 15 locations including three on previous day of election day looked highly energetic when he gave a full-scale press conference for almost two hours. The press conference was attended by a large number of all media. He not only took questions from one and all and insisted on staying till they got bored! During my 64 years in the U.S., I never saw any president more hardworking and energetic than Trump.
President Trump forced the resignation of Attorney General Sessions and appointed an Acting Attorney General, who will supervise the Deputy Attorney General in charge of the Mueller investigation. Even before the final results of the midterm elections had been tabulated, Trump broke this news. This changed the headline and the media was caught by surprise. Nobody knew or predicted that President Trump had the powers to control the news cycle with such speed.
President Trump praised Nancy Pelosi, who will become the Speaker of the House in 2019 and offered to cooperate and negotiate in good faith to serve the people’s needs such as infrastructure, health care, border safety and security, immigration reform and middle class tax cut. He also warned the Democrats not to waste time and resources in unnecessary investigations and impeachment of the president, vice president and Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh. If they chose such a path, he would reciprocate by using the Senate to punish the Democrats for their wrong doings. It is also implied that the Democratic House majority will not be able to pass any bill without his cooperation and support, as he has a veto. President Trump looked highly confident and motivated, probably because he could easily get his major policies and appointments approved by the enlarged and strengthened GOP majority in the Senate.
Now, based on how he won his nomination after beating 16 of his veteran competitors, his debates with Hillary Clinton and defeating her, and his outstanding success in the midterm, I could easily predict he will be reelected with a big margin two years from now.
Ven Parameswaran
Scarsdale, New York
