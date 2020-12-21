I would like to congratulate Joe Biden for becoming the 46th president of the U.S., and my home country Senator Kamala Devi Harris for being the first Indian American and woman of Black Jamaican descent for becoming vice president-elect. She did not break the ceiling, she shattered the ceiling; she did not break the barriers, she stormed the barriers, which can happen only in the good old USA.
I am really embarrassed by my close relatives and friends and women who voted for the racist and bully President Trump, whose allies started spreading misinformation that if Biden became president he would bring Socialism to the country. The Socialism which Senator Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez were talking about is Democratic Socialism that means creating an economy that works for all, not just for the very wealthy.
It is a program of extensive social benefits, funded by broad-based taxes. Let the rich pay more taxes to provide food, shelter, clothing and health services for the less fortunate. If this is Socialism, so be it. I know people abuse the welfare system but if 99% people benefit from it and less than 1% abuse, just stop the abuse not the system.
Lots of people have offered their prayers to get rid of this uncouth president. I am one of them. In February 2020 I was visiting India and by the time I got there I heard about the spread of the Coronavirus. I wanted to go on a pilgrimage to Anandpur Sahib, one of the holy shrines of Sikhs. My relatives in India were advising against but I had one thought in my mind: to pray for the removal of this president from the White House.
Darbar Sahib was filled with people from shoulder to shoulder without masks but I had to take a chance to go inside to pray, not for me but for my adopted country. It took me almost an hour but I did it. On Nov. 3, 2020 it was proved that “prayer is mightier than the sword (power).”
I am not against Republican or Democratic Policies, I am against the people and president who do not have honesty, humanity and humility.
I am not saying that President-elect Biden is a saint, but Trump surely is not. I know politicians bend the truth, but President Trump lies. No fake news has to tell me he is lying. I can read his tweets, listen to him on TV and figure out he is lying. I feel good about the Lincoln Project Republicans who stood up to him.
At the end I remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s quote, “Free at last! Free at last! Thank God Almighty we are free at last,” from this corrupt and heartless president who has separated children from asylum seeking parents. I am not saying there was no racism before he became president, but he brought racism front and center. Hate crimes are up since his presidency. He hated President Obama so much that he rolled back Obama-era environmental regulations; it did not matter if they were good or bad. He hates science, does not believe in climate change, global warming, and so on. He denied the CDC guidelines, and when Dr. Fauci told everybody to wear a mask and social distance to avoid big gatherings, he held big rallies, no masks, no social distancing.
He is a threat to democracy, does not believe Biden has won fair and square, does not want to concede.
The 2020 election was not between Biden and Trump, it was between good and evil, decency and indecency. Vice President Biden’s decency paid off. For me, as Scarlett O’Hara said, “After all tomorrow is another day”; for me Jan. 20 will be another day, when President Trump will be out of the White House and the cool, calm and collected will be in the White House.
Rajvinder K. Heyer Dhillon
Mountain House, California
