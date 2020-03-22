President Donald Trump’s recent visit to India has given a golden chance to journalists and newspapers to draw his similarities with his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Modi, and to highlight some adverse conditions of life in India. We take this opportunity to reflect on some clarifications as well as misperceptions that are in the news.
First, both Modi and U.S. President Trump are leaders of two of the leading democracies of the world. However, to label them together as seductive leaders smart enough in manipulating and implementing their fascist agenda is nothing less than pure ignorance because authoritarian leaders never thrive in any democracy. Pankaj Mishra’s book, “The Age of Anger,” mirrors his own anger, as educated elites like him are failing to catch the growing identity of a nation that remained fragmented for centuries. While Modi’s leadership is helping this identity gain strength in India, Trump is engaging in dealership, not leadership, to keep America in its apex position.
The two leaders are vastly different: simply compare their wealth, spiritual background, style of living, and even the content of their tweets. If in this context, ignorance is considered a bliss, Mishra can score several plus points in his yellow journalism.
Second, while we may have very vastly different opinions about Mahatma Gandhi’s life and work and contribution to the freedom of India, even his worst critic would admit that he initially brought some configuration to the fragmented nation. How was he able to do it? Gandhi categorically stated, without mincing words, that one has to continue to live in the villages of India to understand the ethos of the Indian culture. Mishra lives partly in England, to say the least, and it appears that he has lost his connection with mainstream modern India of the new millennium.
Third, while the relatively newer concepts such as social justice are rooted in the West, writers like Mishra want to change the history of one of the oldest civilizations of India with the publication of few books glorifying the Westerners. While it is appreciated, he needs to learn from Gandhi, the father of the nation. When Gandhi was asked what he thought of the Western civilization, he remarked that someone should first test it. After reading Ruskin’s “Unto This Last,” Gandhi was already testing concepts such as social justice in India in the form of sarvodaya. Did Mishra, at any time, test the implications of the Western civilization in India?
Flamboyantly writing books and polishing the apples of the pseudo-intellectuals of the West may help Mishra’s narcissism but the publication of this material on the eve of Trump’s visit to India is opportunistic journalism at the best and more so, because of its clever placing in the popular newspapers such as the New York Times.
Vinod Kool, et al
Hacienda Heights, Calif.
