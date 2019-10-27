What a phantasmagorical Sept. 22 Sunday as over 50,000 fellow Indian Americans turned out to see President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, India's fiery populist leader, at the 'Howdy, Modi' event, a boisterous cultural spectacle. It can be estimated over a billion people globally must have seen this event live on television and other media channels.
The joint appearance also underscores the growing strategic significance of the world’s two largest democracies to keep a check on China’s ambitions to dominate the Asia-Pacific region enabling Pakistan’s manufacturing and exports on Terrorism. Trump froze funding for Pakistan until it stops harboring terrorists.
Modi, a leader with a grand vision for a “Great India” in the league of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, delivered an over-the-top introduction of Trump: “I present to you my friend, a friend of India, a great American president, Mr. Donald Trump,” declaring that the president’s name is “familiar to every person on the planet” and “comes up in almost every conversation in the world on global politics.”
Modi said "he was a household name and very popular before he went to occupy the highest office in this great country." Standing next to Modi, the president beamed with pleasure as the prime minister delivered a twist on his own election slogan: “Abki baar Trump Sarkar”; in effect, he literally and figuratively endorsed Trump for a second term. Modi spoke about the president’s “art of the deal” and “Make America Great Again,” and of the “history and chemistry between the two nations.”
The crowds gave a standing ovation to Modi, when he spoke with passion on Kashmir and the neighboring country, who might be watching their ox getting gored.
Trump vowed to protect against "radical Islamic terrorism" and told the crowd he was proud of Indian Americans declaring that “you have never had a better friend as president than President Donald Trump, that I can tell you,” adding that Indian Americans enrich the culture of the United States and that the two nations are “grounded in our common values.”
Trump spoke on his 2020 campaign rally themes, about slashing regulations, lowering unemployment, implementing a tax cut and hardening the nation’s borders against “those who would threaten our security.”
The rally brought together two leaders with similar styles. Both rose to power by embracing rightwing populism, portraying themselves as champions of the masses fighting against an entrenched establishment. Modi was India’s Trump before Trump became America’s Trump. Both have chutzpah presenting voters with a vision to make their respective countries “great again.” The opposition in both countries is in shambles and uninspiring. Trump and Modi do not have another Trump and Modi to engage in political battle with them.
Trump likes Russian President Putin, China's Xi, Japan's Abe and Modi. Trump’s participation with Modi offered a golden chance to woo a constituency of some 4.4 million U.S. residents of Indian descent who are one of the most prosperous making an enormous contribution to the country’s economic strength, and whose support could prove helpful as an overwhelming majority of Indian American voters are registered as Democrats and voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Modi and Trump took a victory lap around the stadium holding hands at the end of the ‘Howdy Modi!’ event. The NRG stadium was a perfect opportunity for both to reacquaint the world with their love for one another.
Trump in his follow-up meeting at the United Nations suggested Modi be known as the “father of India” because of his success in uniting the nation, saying that “Elvis” has returned. The U.S. president in a speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 24 said: “The future belongs to patriots. The future belongs to sovereign and independent nations who protect their citizens, respect their neighbors, and honor the differences that make them special and unique.” Trump was referring to Modi and Modi’s India. Both leaders have transcended politics like the Pope, who has transcended religion, as they both bring fresh vision, energy and enthusiasm and over-the-top demeanor, captivating the public’s imagination and greeting rapturous crowds with their flamboyance, which paradoxically have turned them into rock stars.
Sunil Tolani
Los Angeles, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.