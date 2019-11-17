After sharing the stage with Prime Minister Modi at the recent “Howdy Modi!” event in Texas in presence of 50,000+ Indian Americans gathered at the NRG stadium, and positioning himself as a close friend of India in the fight against radical Islamic terror, President Trump flipped his hat the very next day when he met with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines at the U.N.
Trump deflected a question by a reporter if he supported Modi’s position that Pakistan is involved in cross border terrorism. Instead, Trump pointed a finger at Iran and stated that he is willing to act as a mediator if India and Pakistan both agree and bring about a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue. It shows how shrewd Trump is.
All past American presidents from Nixon onwards are sympathetic to Pakistan, even though Pakistan harbors Taliban radicals and Al-Qaida terrorists. America even turned a blind eye when Pakistan helped Iran and North Korea start up nuclear bomb facilities, and has given billions of dollars in aid over the years.
Modi has no chance to change America’s stand even if he hugs American presidents in public and call then friends, because India is not strong like Israel, which fought three wars with its neighbors, captured territories, and annexed after allowing Jews settlements in these territories.
Girish Modi
Decatur, Georgia
