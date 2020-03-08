President Donald Trump just concluded his two-day visit to India. There was a great pomp and show associated with the trip. However, the achievements can be called only modest. CNN concluded that the visit was without major agreements. There were plenty of impressive photos but without major announcements on trade and security. Trump was frank in admitting that Prime Minister Modi puts up a tough trade fight and their disagreements on tariffs and deficits would not resolved in the near term. Trump and Modi announced agreements about the purchase of 3 billion dollars worth of American military helicopters and other equipment for the Navy. However, these cannot be called major breakthroughs.
During this showy visit there were plenty of impressive photos but they are unlikely to change India’s fundamental policies. For example, Russia is likely to remain India’s major arms supplier. Russia will also be continued to be seen as the most trusted and reliable friend. Even though Trump refrained from directly criticizing Modi’s policies, yet the western media is extremely critical of his policies as a fundamental deviation from India’s commitment to secularism. Similarly, the Indian leftists are playing the leading role in mobilizing people against Modi’s policies. However, the Russian and the Chinese media have refrained from criticizing his policies and have called them an internal matter of India. This stand is going to make it difficult for Trump or any other western leader to wean India away from Russia and prevent India from trying to reach some understanding with China. No matter which party comes to power in India its Look East policy likely to continue.
America’s main interest in India is to ally India in its campaign to contain China and replace Russia as the major arms supplier to India. I feel that both these objectives are very difficult to be achieved. There is an underlying conflict of values and interests between India and the western countries. On the other hand, there is more similarity of values and interests between India and Russia and China. In the present western dominated globalization and the world order based upon this, the fundamental conflict of interests and values which India is facing with the western countries cannot be resolved. Therefore, America and the western countries will continue to find it difficult to solidly align India with the western camp against the emerging power center of Russia and China who want to bring fundamental changes in the western dominated world order.
Trump found out the limitations of relationship with India. Relations are the best when they are based upon equality. However, in the present context, the biggest limitation is that America and the western countries are not willing to base the relations on equality. They continue to feel that they are superior to the other countries and civilizations. This attitude is proving as the biggest block in developing really close relations and visits like that of Trump will only generate great fanfare but will have only modest achievements.
Sawraj Singh
Chairman,
Washington State Network for Human Rights
Via E-mail
