It was cold winter night of 1984. After attending a parents-teachers meeting in Fondren Souhwest Middle School, we headed to our car in the parking lot. We were surprised to find another car behind ours. We had to wait for the owner to come. When she came, I politely asked if she did the right thing by parking behind our car and prevented us from taking our car.
She took offense and asked me “to go back to my country.” Needless to say I was shocked by her unfriendly response. I told her that it is a good idea and suggested further that all of us should seriously think of moving back to our respective countries. After all, the first generation or our parents and grandparents came from other countries. It is time we hand over the country back to native Indians to whom these lands belong.
At that time I had not read the now famous book, “People’s History of United States,” by Howard Zinn. The book clearly showed how Europeans were brutal towards the natives and decimated them. By one account there were 145 million in the Western Hemisphere and their number declined by 90%. Zinn also discussed how inhumanly European whites mistreated African Americans, Chinese and Latinos – racism at its worst. It should not be a surprise that this book was banned in several states. Now the book has become popular again.
When I first read about the racist tweets of President Donald Trump asking the four congresswomen to go back to their country (only one was born outside), my thought went back to the above incident which took place 34 years back. I wonder how many Indians or nonwhite immigrants would have been asked to go back to their countries of origin and how we would have reacted without feeling any hatred towards the whites. Most of us would have ignored it, presuming it is just one ignorant individual. But now with the latest outburst of reaction to Trump’s tweets, will it be different? We need to ensure that it should not lead to a ‘us versus them' division in the society. Such a development does not “make America great again.”
It is true that some sections of society like the white supremacists and a small section of citizens of European descent that forms the base of Trump’s supporters have started to show racist attitudes in recent years. However, the majority never harbored any racist feelings. Because of that, when the House voted a resolution condemning the racist tweets, all the Democrats and four Republicans supported it. Even more Republicans would have supported it but for the threat of Trump. Most had privately expressed their disagreement with Trump.
There has been outpouring of anger and criticism against what they considered as Trump’s bigotry, demagoguery, racism, etc. This was not the first time there has been such a reaction. When Trump pointed out how a judge of Mexican descent will not be fair, or how Mexican illegal immigrants are rapists or his statement that there were fine people on "both sides" of the violent clashes in Charlottesville, or when he raised doubts about President Obama’s place of birth, Americans were shocked and saddened with his undignified behavior. However, his latest racist tweets may be the lowest point. More than likely there will be many more such incidents.
There are some analysts who are suggesting that this is all part of his grand strategy to win the next election. He may be trying to divert attention from the potential criticism of his failure to achieve any substantial success in solving big issues like immigration, health care, investing in major infrastructure projects, etc. Also, he may feel that by questioning the sincerity of four congresswomen and asking them to go back to their country since they hate the U.S., he will not only strengthen the support from his base, but may also attract other voters.
By confronting Trump and criticizing his racist tweets, those who are justly enraged are walking into his trap. They can neutralize his strategy not by confronting but, by using the Gandhian strategy of non-violent Satyagraha. Mahatma Gandhi preached that non-violence implies not only not attacking the opponents physically but also verbally. Even when Britishers put him behind bars, he never had ill feelings towards the Britishers. During the Salt Agitation when his supporters were beaten by the police, he urged them to take the blows quietly. When there was violence by his supporters, he called off the agitation. He even asked the judge who felt sad to punish Gandhi, that he has violated the law and he is ready to face any punishment.
Just imagine what would happen if we stop criticizing Trump and take a different stand. We should request him to lead a movement of all those who hate things in the U.S. and critical of the government to go back to the countries they have come from. Since he has been critical of several things (health policy, immigration policy, trade policy, etc.) both during the election and afterwards, he should leave the White House and the U.S. and serve as a role model.
We need to sympathize with Trump that though his intention to “make America great again” is a sound goal, what he has achieved so far is just the opposite. Let us not get angry with him and criticize him. But take pity for his failure to appreciate what America stands for. He might not have learnt or forgotten that the U.S. constitution gives equal right for life, liberty and pursuit of happiness to all citizens. When everyone excepting Trump realizes that his tweets are racist, the best way is to ignore him. Just like the Britishers finally gave up fighting with Gandhi and gave freedom to India, Trump may finally get tired and stop his divisive strategies.
Bhamy V. Shenoy
Via E-mail
