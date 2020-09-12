Bhamy V. Shenoy, in his article in India-West entitled, “Trump or Biden? U.S. at Crossroads, Indian Americans Have a Chance to Make History,” is surprised that several papers predict over 30% of Indian Americans are likely to support President Donald Trump. The actual number is much higher.
In 2016, I felt candidate Donald Trump could win when an Indian, who had never voted during his 40 years in the U.S., told me that he had just registered to vote for Trump. His tough stand on religion-based terrorism against America and India resonated with him, apart from his sound economic policies. Salman Rushdie, the famous Indian writer, said that he knew Trump would win when a turbaned long-bearded Sikh cab driver told him he was voting for Trump.
Indians have succeeded in politics mainly in the Republican Party, including the governors of two states, Bobby Jindal in Louisiana and Nikki Haley in South Carolina. They wouldn’t have made it in the Democratic Party. Indians have got cabinet posts in the Trump administration, like Nikki Haley was the UN ambassador, and others like Ajit Pai. This wouldn’t happen under a Democrat president.
Trump is a straight shooter and his message of law and order resonates among Indians as numerous Indian businesses were looted and gutted in the recent riots. Case in point: a beautiful and successful Indian-owned pharmacy I visit occasionally in Pasadena was boarded. The owner told me it was precautionary as his branch in Los Angeles downtown was ransacked, but some brave neighbors chased away the looters.
Nikki Haley gave an outstanding speech at the Republican National Convention where she reminded the world of America’s continuing promise as the land of opportunity for anyone willing to work for it. America has been good to Indians and, unfortunately, a few gripe about immigration, when the U.S. unemployment is sky high from Covid-19.
The problem with the Biden-Harris combo is that they have no policy, or a catchphrase that an average voter can identify with, like Trump has “Keep America Great” from “Make America Great” in 2016. Their every speech is a criticism of Trump for every ill, including the virus, and race-based grievances, instead of articulating what they would have done different or will do.
For starters, Kamala Harris’s success is due to the Indian values instilled by her hard-working educated mother. The father’s contribution was his Jamaican values of abscondment, when they were most vulnerable, to fend for themselves. Yet, she identifies herself as African-American; but folks, you’ll say that’s politics!
Trump will win in November because the silent majority is fed up of the rioting and destruction of businesses, the race- and gender-based politics of victimization by the Democrats. An avowed white American leftist told me when I asked him what he thought of the Kamala Harris pick by Biden, he replied, “Apart from a race- and gender-based pick, I have nothing to add.”
With the Democratic Party full of anti-India demagogues like the Ro Khannas, Pramila Jayapals and her bigoted “squad,” don’t be surprised that many more Indian Americans are in the silent majority itching to punish them at the ballot box to give Trump another victory in the Electoral College.
A.K. Sharma
Flintridge, California
