America’s independence was won on the battlefield, but American democracy was written into existence. The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution created the country that America aspires to be, where all people are created equal with the belief that life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are unalienable rights. These principles form the core of our American identity.
When President Trump took the oath of office, he promised an end to the empty talk of politicians and the beginning of a great national effort to rebuild our country with political disruption, and he has certainly delivered that, for better and worse. His policies and breaks from convention have accomplished much that was needed. He deserves credit for a more competitive economy, he does not trample Americans’ rights nor start wars, he ends them. Trump champions U.S. liberty and prosperity, and a thriving America is a benefit to the world prioritizing the interests of our country.
His disdain for convention has led to decisions in the national interest: leaving the flawed Iranian nuclear deal and the Potemkin Paris climate accord, killing Iranian terror chief Soleimani, and moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and not appeasing Iran. Trump is also the first U.S. president to force China to pay a price for breaking global norms and built more robust strategic ties with India, understanding that the Pakistani Army considers India its enemy. Trump has put Pakistani terrorists on notice.
Trump also deserves policy credit for the pre-pandemic economy. Tax reform made U.S. corporations more competitive and he encouraged the repatriation of hundreds of billions in capital. Unleashing energy production created tens of thousands of well-paying jobs and made the U.S. less dependent on foreign oil. The growth acceleration created a tight labor market that raised wages for millions as wages for the less-skilled and less-educated rose faster than for the affluent and seeking
In 2017 Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which reduced the top federal corporate tax to 21% from 35%. The law triggered an increase in business investment and a surge of optimism among employers, which turned out well for employees. The Covid pandemic and shutdowns wrought historic economic destruction, but it’s now being followed by a historic rebound.
Trumps policies have also helped minorities—prison reform, opportunity zones, support for alternatives to failing public schools. Protecting and expanding these gains post-Covid would be a main project going forward.
For too long, the political class—including party leaders, paid consultants, lobbyists, donor-funded think tanks, partisan media, and more—ignored the concerns of millions of working- and middle-class American families.
By reducing the tax and regulatory burden, Trump has reduced the federal footprint on Americans’ daily lives. Trump will continue to lead the country into a “new era” of greatness and personally I support Donald Trump because he’s an entrepreneur and immigrant, like me, who came from India and wish to realize the American dream; many of us do this by being entrepreneurs. I think Indians are conservative in nature. The majority of Indian American Hindus believe in family, fear God and are pro-life, for freedom and less government control over the people.
The American people wanted change. The establishment didn’t listen. Fortunately for families all across our country, President Trump did—once – and he’s just getting started to do it again. President Trump wants a strong country, wants the best for our country. He wants to keep America safe and continue to make America great again.
Sunil Tolani
Los Angeles, California
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.