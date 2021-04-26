Following is a letter we sent to President Joe Biden:
“We thank you for your announcement today for sending raw materials for COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment and protective gear to help India respond to a massive surge in coronavirus infections. India is going through a grim situation now in Covid Pandemic infection and deaths. The latest report says that the new infections are about 350,000 and deaths about 3,000 per day.
“As a close ally of India, our country must help India in this grave situation. In the last three months, India acted as a global leader in sending vaccines to many
countries. However, with the sudden unexpected Covid-19 outbreak, India needs an enormous quantity of vaccines for its 1.4 billion population. We appeal to you to send AstraZeneca vaccines which are stored by U.S. manufacturers in their warehouses since the U.S. is yet to authorize its use here while it has been used in India.
“We also request you to facilitate manufacturing other vaccines in India so that the global demand can be met sooner.
“As world’s two largest democracies, USA and India must work closely to fight this pandemic.”
Dr. Thomas Abraham
Chairman, GOPIO International
Stamford, Connecticut
