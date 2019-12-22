The people of Kashmir observed Oct. 27 as the day of grief, sorrow and above all a day of occupation because it was on this day in 1947 that India sent its army to occupy the land of Kashmir without the consent of its people and in defiance of international norms.
The people of Kashmir are constantly reminded of the fact that it was in 1948 and 1949 that the United Nations adopted resolutions that state that the people of Kashmir have the right to determine their own future through a free and impartial vote. They ask the United Nations to follow through on its commitment given to the people of Kashmir.
We must mention here that, by no stretch of the imagination, can the situation in Kashmir be treated as India’s internal matter, as India argues. Kashmir is recognized as a disputed territory under international law and the United Nations bears the responsibility of preventing the violations of human rights that are being committed by the Indian occupation regime. The movement in Kashmir is not secessionist because Kashmir cannot secede from India to which it has never acceded to in the first place. Nor is the Kashmir conflict a territorial dispute between India and Pakistan; it involves not an undemarcated boundary between the two states but the life and future of 23 million people of Kashmir.
We are dismayed by the lack of action by the world powers to help stop the carnage in Kashmir and by their virtual indifference to the situation in our land. The disparity between their inaction and their repeated assertion that the protection of human rights and encouragement of democratic solutions are their major foreign policy goals is hard for us to understand. Nevertheless, we still have confidence that they will realize that what is at stake in the dispute is not only the survival of the people of Kashmir, but peace in the populous region of South Asia.
It is commonly acknowledged that, with India and Pakistan both being nuclear weapon states directly confronting each other, the dispute is potentially the most dangerous in the world. It is a fact that India’s illegal military occupation of Kashmir has already sparked two wars between India and Pakistan, and a third could occasion a harrowing exchange of nuclear volleys between South Asian nations. This, we believe should awaken the international community to the urgency of resolving the long outstanding Kashmir conflict through the international mediation. President Trump should exert its considerable power of persuasion to mediate a peaceful conclusion of the Kashmir conflict with India, Pakistan and Kashmiri leadership. Bilateral talks over Kashmir between India and Pakistan have proven sterile for 72 years and nothing in that dismal equation has changed. It should, therefore, be a major interest for the world powers to prevent this dispute from exploding into a conflict, which can be catastrophic for a large portion of the human race.
It is symptomatic of the United Nations approach that greater emphasis is placed on the reduction of tensions rather than on the settlement of the core issue, i.e., Kashmir.
We, therefore, urge the Secretary General of the United Nations, indeed to intensify, its watch over the situation in Kashmir. We trust that his personal involvement in this matter will bring its influence to bear on all parties concerned to initiate a peace process with which the United Nations as well as the leadership of the people of Jammu & Kashmir will be associated so as to ensure that the settlement arrived at will be based on the principles of justice.
Ghulam Nabi Fai
Secretary-general,
World Kashmir Awareness Forum
Washington, D.C
