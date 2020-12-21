Recently, the UN Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance issued a report in regard to the “alarming level” of racially-motivated violence and hate incidents against Asian Americans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Relying on data and evidence from Stop AAPI Hate — a national coalition aimed at addressing anti-Asian discrimination amid the pandemic — the UN report closes with these concerns:
“We wish to express our serious concern over the rising wave of racist and xenophobic attacks and other incidents against Asian-American communities and individuals, in particular Asian-American women who are reported to be the majority of victims. According to the reports we have received, U.S. authorities have utterly failed to take the steps required to detect, monitor, and prevent racist and xenophobic incidents.
“We are further concerned by the documented increase in hate and misogynist speech, including incitement to hatred and racial discrimination in public places and online, and the contribution of the president of the United States in seemingly legitimizing these violations.”
In response to this report, Manjusha Kulkarni of Stop AAPI Hate stated the following:
“As a coalition aimed at tackling the serious issue of anti-Asian American hate and discrimination, we agree with the concerns raised by the UN report. Our data and evidence of the real-life stories confirm that Asian Americans are facing increasing racist and xenophobic attacks, catalyzed by rhetoric from the president and other government leadership – and this situation continues to spiral in the absence of real policy changes.
“We need to be taking concrete actions to ensure that Asian Americans can live their lives without fear of discrimination. We must demand accountability against leaders for fueling racism and xenophobia, and an end to structural discriminatory policies that impact all communities of color.”
Stop AAPI Hate is a national coalition aimed at addressing anti-Asian discrimination amid the pandemic, was founded by the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, Chinese for Affirmative Action, and San Francisco State University’s Asian American Studies Department. Visit www.stopaapihate.org.
