While studying the “Covid in India” issue, I have discovered that a huge number of authors have mentioned undercounting of Covid infections and deaths stemming therefrom. How can we manage and plan for this pandemic if we have no idea about the scope, size, and severity of this problem? How can we manage what we don’t measure?
The following is a brief summary of what I found out about the reasons for the undercount of Covid infections and Covid deaths.
Reasons for Undercount of Covid Infections:
* Cases are missed because testing is so haphazard.
* Some people infected by the coronavirus experience mild or even no symptoms.
* The more limited the testing, the more cases are being missed. The World Health Organization says countries should be doing 10 to 30 tests per confirmed case. India is doing about five tests for every confirmed case.
* Different case reporting structures across different cities and states.
* Testing is less accessible in rural areas.
* Poorer residents might not be able to afford the time off work to get tested, or to travel to a test center.
Reasons for Undercount of Covid Deaths:
* People often die at home, especially in rural areas, and 70 percent of all deaths occur in rural areas.
* Poor death registration.
* Patients dying before getting tested.
* Patients brought dead to hospital.
* Patients dying in ambulance.
* Patients dying in waiting room.
* Only 22% deaths medically certified with cause of death.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
