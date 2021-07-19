I am a rising senior at Portola High School in Irvine, California. Thank you so much for publishing an article about my fundraising campaign for the Southern California Hospice Foundation in your newspaper. I have sustained this campaign from the start to the end of the mask mandate.
Alongside this campaign, I coordinated the distribution of nearly 45,000 masks to nonprofits like the Southern California Hospice Foundation, Alzheimer's Orange County, Wound Walk OC, Families Forward, Laura's House, Hindu temples, UCI, and other medical centers. Some of these contributions to various communities during the pandemic earned me a spot in the OC Register's list of the 100 Most Influential People in Orange County in 2020.
I wanted to share some information about my recent community engagement to bring more attention to these underrepresented causes.
Laura's House is Orange County's only domestic violence agency, and its mission is to provide support, counseling, shelter, and legal services to survivors of domestic violence in Orange County and beyond. Laura's House offers educational workshops to high school students to prevent the cycle of violence from repeating in future generations.
The Brighter Futures Youth Leader Award honors a young individual who is an outspoken advocate for domestic violence prevention and sparks change in their community. Recently, Laura's House recognized me with this award for my advocacy and commitment to prevention education.
By founding the Domestic Violence Prevention club at my high school, I hoped to create a safe place where students could learn about healthy relationships and recognize signs of abuse. Destigmatizing the issue of domestic abuse is a critical step in ending the generational cycle of violence. For more information, please visit laurashouse.org.
Another movement that needs more attention is the national awareness campaign Stop the Bleed. Founded by the White House following the Sandy Hook school shootings, Stop the Bleed empowers ordinary community members with skills needed to recognize life-threatening bleeding and intervene effectively.
Since bleeding out is the top preventable cause of death in the U.S., it is essential that bystanders learn bleeding control techniques to save lives in an emergency. Wanting to educate my peers on this prevalent issue, I made it the topic of my Girl Scout Gold Award project and founded the Stop the Bleed club at Portola High School.
By the end of my project, I had trained 100+ students, elected officials, and community members to stop the bleed and made the training accessible to global audiences on my website. Since then, my proposal to my city’s elected officials to implement bleeding control training in the National Teen CERT Program has been approved, and we've successfully brought more local attention to this cause by proclaiming May as National Trauma Awareness Month and May 20th as National Stop the Bleed Day in the city of Irvine.
As an ambassador for the national Stop the Bleed organization, I am working with my state legislators to establish bleeding control training in California public schools. Community members can sign up for Stop the Bleed training at this link: cms.bleedingcontrol.org/class/search. For more information, please visit: stopthebleed.org.
My purpose in sharing all of this with India-West is so that Indian American community members have a greater awareness of causes near them that need support.
Saachi Pavani
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.