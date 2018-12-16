The news about Verizon offering voluntary severance to about 44,000 employees, and outsourcing 2,500 (some reports say could be 5,000) IT jobs to Infosys in India for $700 million is a part of corporate greed. Further, there are employees who are being "rebadged" to Infosys for one year to train their Indian employees, "and then get fired.”
I have a suggestion for the CEO of Verizon: Why don't you fire yourself and outsource your job to Infosys? Take the same severance package you are offering your employees, 3 weeks of salary for every year of service. Since you were hired on Aug. 1, 2018, you will get only 3-4 months’ worth of time served. You will like it; what is good for the goose is good for the gander.
After all, when Indians can do your IT work, they can do your job too. There are a number of companies in the U.S. where they already have Indian American CEOs, like Microsoft, Google, Pepsi, Adobe and Mastercard.
Trust me, Indians can handle Verizon also.
Virendra Jain
Concord, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.