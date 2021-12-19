The World Hindu Council of America regretfully announces the passing away of Dr. Mahesh Mehta, its founder and former president, in Karnavati (Amdavad), India, on Dec. 14, 2021. He was 86 years old. He passed away on the pious day of Mokshda Ekadashi and Geeta Jayanti.
In late 1960s, when Hindus started to immigrate to the U.S. in significant numbers, it was rare to find mandirs (temples) or community organizations. There was an acute need of institutions that provided religious and cultural education to children of the first-generation immigrant community. To fulfill this need, in 1970, Mehta founded VHPA and, subsequently, served as the general secretary and the president of the organization for several years.
VHPA under the leadership of Mehta pioneered weekend Hindu schools (Balvihars) and Summer Youth Camps for Hindu Indian American children. This model of youth education has now been successfully adopted by almost all the Hindu organizations and temples. National, regional and local Hindu conferences brought together Hindu community to network and explore issues ranging from parenting to challenges faced by the small and geographically dispersed Hindu community in America. It also presented an avenue for early immigrants to explore opportunities offered by their newly adopted homeland.
A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh swayamsevak since his childhood, Mehta spent several years as a Sangh pracharak (full-time volunteer). He also served as the president of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in Gujarat. Inspired by the second Sarsanghchalak of RSS, Param Pujaniya Guru Golwalkarji, Mehta dedicated his life to building the Hindu movement and Hindu identity in North America. He positioned Hindus as the leading contributors to the growth and development of their adopted country. His work in the U.S. has been foundational; and now it has grown into a tree of many branches. He was instrumental in establishing Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, Hindu University of America, Hindu Students Council, Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation, Hindu Mandir Executives' Conference India Quality Group, and Global Indians for Bharat Vikas, among many others.
Under Mehta’s leadership, VHPA held several highly successful events. The first International Hindu Conference in 1984 at Madison Square Garden, New York, saw participation by 4,500 delegates; 10,000 delegates attended the Global Vision 2000 conference held in 1993 to commemorate centenary of Swami Vivekanand’s Chicago Address of 1893. Dharma Samsad (Parliament) in the U.S. was held in 1998 followed by a 10-day Dharma Prasaar Yaatra in ten major cities with participation of 15,000 people in 1999.
In the United Nations Millennium Peace Summit in the year 2000, 108 eminent Hindu spiritual leaders (Sant-Mahatmas) and scholars from India participated in spiritual discussions at the United Nations followed by lecture tours across the U.S. and followed by Hindu Sangam program at Staten Island, New York, where the then Prime Minister of India Atal Behari Vajpayee was also present.
The Hindu community internationally sought Mehta’s advice. He traveled across the world to help motivate and organize the Hindu community. He served as a central vice president and a member of the Board of Trustees and Governing Council of Vishwa Hindu Parishad.
A strong proponent of Indian democracy, Mehta was the cofounder of Indians For Democracy that organized protests from the U.S. during 1975-77 against the clamping of the Emergency in India by the then government of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He was the founding member of the Friends of India Society International in 1976 and very successfully championed the cause of democracy in India.
Mehta helped found Overseas Friends of BJP. He was a close confidante of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for many years. He was one of the organizers of the Madison Square Garden program in September 2014, attended by 20,000 members of the Indian diaspora where the Prime Minister Modi was the chief guest.
The president of India awarded him the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award in 2017 for his community services.
Mehta was the soul of VHPA. He was a great motivator, and exceptional organizer. He created a large number of volunteers to work for the VHPA. There are hundreds of workers in the U.S. and many other countries who were inspired by Mehta to serve the society at large and Hindu society in particular. His legacy will live through countless workers who were inspired by his leadership, his dedication and untiring efforts to serve the Hindu society.
Mehta was a thinker and influential orator. He had a deep understanding of our Sanatan Dharma, its fundamentals, its glorious as well as dark periods of history. He was well aware of the potentials of future and the current state of Hindu society. A gifted writer, he penned a book titled, Hindu Philosophy in Action, In Search of Universal Well-being tracing the journey of VHPA. His message was not just for Hindus; it was for humanity at large.
Professionally, Mehta was a well-known research scientist in the field of membrane technology, and he held two doctorate degrees and a law degree. VHPA shares in grief with Raginibahen, Mehta’s wife who was the silent force behind his success.
Ajay Shah, president of VHPA, said: “Maheshbhai was a generational leader. He pioneered the Hindu movement in America. While his contributions to the international Hindu community are numerous, his true strength was his vision for the Hindu movement in America that was deeply rooted in the ancient Hindu philosophy. His most significant contribution was not the organizations, programs and projects that he inspired, which are numerous and everlasting, but the personal connections he made and the people he motivated to work for the Hindu cause. His work will live on, because just like the banyan tree, where roots grow to be strong connected ecosystem, the leaders and organizations he inspired will continue to strengthen the dharma in perpetuity.”
World Hindu Council of America
Via E-mail
